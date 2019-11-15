Over 10 illegal gravel extraction activity reported to Lands Ministry

Illegal extraction of gravel is once again rearing its ugly head.

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources has recently received over ten reports of operators who are illegally extracting gravel from various rivers and streams across the country.

Illegal extraction is becoming a major catastrophe for our environment and those who rely on these natural resources for their daily livelihood.

Permanent Secretary Dr Raijeli Taga says the magnitude of this illegal extraction has seen the Ministry put together a rigorous master plan in an effort to curb this unscrupulous age-old act.

“The Ministry at the moment is trying to review the River and Streams Act and also the State Lands Act in empowering the Ministry or the Director of Lands to penalize such illegal activities. Once we receive any report we attend to the site, we go and inspect the site”.

Dr Taga says they are working with the Environment Ministry to take those who are out to make a quick dollar illegally to task.

“As per the Environment Management Act, Section 43, 1, if someone is undertaking any development activity like that is subject to the EIA process. And if there’s no authorized approved EIA report by extracting sand, he/she commits and offence and is liable upon conviction to a fine not exceeding $750, 000 or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding 10 years or even both and that’s in the hands of the court”.

Permanent Secretary for the Environment Ministry Joshua Wycliffe says they are an authorized Ministry to issue penalties to these illegal operators.

This illegal activity has long affected land owners and has taken away the privileges for fishing right among owners.