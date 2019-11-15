Over 1.2 tonnes of drugs removed from Kadavu

Police have been able to remove over 1.2 tonnes of drugs worth over $86m from Kadavu.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says the seizure was made possible with the use of two drones.

Qiliho has also thanked the government for providing a sizeable chunk of the 2020/2021 national budget to look after Fiji from the policing perspective.

The Police Commissioner says with the budgets allocated, Police have been working hard to produce the outcomes that the people of Fiji require of them.

“ We have to be astute and savvy in the way we conduct our operations with the budgets we have been provided bearing in mind the COVID operations we continue to implement the curfew hours as directed by the government.”

Qiliho has also highlighted that the Fiji Police Force is looking to establish an Electronic Command Centre.

“We are looking forward to assistance by our Australian and New Zealand counterparts in setting up our electronic command centre and also with a few more drones coming through that. And we are looking to purchasing more with the provision for our fight against drugs that’s provided for in this budget.”

Minister for Defense Inia Seruiratu says they will now base approaches and strategies for the coming financial year according to their allocation.

“I have already, in preparation for this budget held discussions with my senior officials and permanent secretary and senior management the Ministries that come under my portfolio and I think for the next financial year it’s not about working harder but about working smarter. That should be the approach that we take.”

The Fiji Police Force has been allocated $200.6 million, an increase of $22.8m.