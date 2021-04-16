Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Ovalau a home to people from different places for decades

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 20, 2021 12:25 pm

Ovalau is one of the islands in Fiji populated by people who hail from the highlands of Navosa, parts of Lau, and the Solomon Island.

Speaking to FBC News, Acting Tui Levuka Ratu Jope Sigaruarua says majority of those living in Ovalau were brought in by Europeans who first settled in Levuka in the late 1800s.

He adds they were brought in as labourers to build colonial homes, roads, and the 199 steps leading up to the hills of Delana in Levuka.

Article continues after advertisement

“People who are originally from Ovalau were not allowed to carry out labor work when Levuka was developing to become a town. We have people who were brought in from Tailevu and Bukuya in Navosa to carry out this work. That was an opportunity as well for them to permanently settle on the island.”

This is the same story for Viro villagers situated along the South-Western coast of Ovalau.

Viro villagers are originally from Ono-i-Lau and Vatoa but their ancestors had bought a piece of freehold land in 1959 where the village currently sits.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.