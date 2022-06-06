Outsourcing excelled during COVID

[File Photo]

Fiji has been able to tap into new markets for outsourcing services during the height of COVID-19 because major global players were not prepared for the pandemic.

Minister for Trade and Commerce Faiyaz Koya says India and the Philippines which are two of the largest outsourcing markets in the world, were not able to sustain services due to lockdowns and employees falling sick.

Koya says Fiji managed to keep its BPO sector up and running during the pandemic and even increased the number of jobs, which has impressed potential clients.

“Post COVID, everybody wanted to get into this risk diversification exercise. They got burnt in the Philippines and in India during the COVID period and Fiji actually excelled, and we grew. That was an eye-opener for many around the world.”

There is also growing interest in new areas of outsourcing such as accounting, human resource and information technology.