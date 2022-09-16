Outsource Fiji launches four-year plan

The Outsource Fiji today launched the 2021-2025 Strategic Plan and an Infrastructure Standards Document for Industry which will guide them for the next four years.

Business Process Outsourcing Council of Fiji President James Mastapha says Outsource Fiji’s rigorous marketing and promotional activities on international platform are now attracting numerous investors and clients.

He says they have begun to consider Fiji as a unique outsourcing destination.

Prior to the pandemic in 2019, 3000 people were employed in the outsourcing industry and two years later the number has increased to 8000.

Mastapha says this shows how much the industry has grown in two years and how much potential for sustainable growth it brings.

“With a unique value proposition including its people and with an increasing reputation as a general business market, risk diversification location, more and more investors and clients consider Fiji as the business destination of choice.”

Mastapha says the 2021-2025 Strategic Plan is a remarkable achievement and provides a snapshot of actions they will take to ensure that they have targeted strategies on necessary actions required to build a sustainable industry.