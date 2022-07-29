Outside influence over media organisations reduced

[File Photo]

The Media Industry Development Amendment Bill seeks to amend the act to ensure that those who are directly in charge of a media organization and its operations are shielded from any outside influence.

This may be by a formal agreement or the arrangement essentially takes over control of the provision of services that deal with the day-to-day operations of the media organization, including its finances, staffing, productions, or publications.

This was highlighted by Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum while outlining the amendment to the Bill.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that in some organisations, decisions are not being made by the media organization or by the board of the organization but by another company, the directors of which do not reside in Fiji.

He says this kind of control is already happening with one organization.

“They have a company that is now deciding that media organization, how many journalists they’ll hire, how much they’ll pay them, some of them recently, one of them Mr. Speaker, sir, had people where they’re not paying the taxes, they just bringing in stuff, getting them to fill in the weekend supplements. One of them was a pregnant lady who actually sorry, just finished her maternity leave has been injured on site.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the media plays a very pivotal role in the development of any country.

He says, essentially, what this amendment seeks to do is to ensure that the actual day-to-day running of the organization is not carried out by some other entity that is, in fact, not registered as a media organization to circumvent the law.

He adds that the bill also means the act to prohibit a media organization from entering into any agreement which allows any other person to manage the affairs or operations of the media organization without the prior approval of the authorities.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this will ensure that control of the media organization remains with the media organization.

The Bill has been passed by Parliament.