Ousted USP VC reserves comments

Ousted University of the South Pacific Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia says he is going to reserve his comments until after the Council Meeting on Tuesday.

This comes after a group of Professors, Associate Professors and Senior Staff sent an open letter that Professor Ahluwalia was not the best choice for USP.

Current and former academics at USP including Marine Science Professor Ciro Rico, Professor Som Naidu and Professor Konai Helu Thaman have also begun to speak out against the ousted Vice Chancellor.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to FBC News from Brisbane, Ahluwalia says all the disgruntled scholars have also written to the Council.

Professor Ahluwalia says he will wait to hear from the Council after their meeting on Tuesday before responding to criticism and allegations against him.