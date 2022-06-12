Our job is to work for the people: COMPOL

The Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho [Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Security and stability are among the topic of discussion between the Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho and officers of and above the rank of Acting Inspector of Police.

The talanoa session also focused on issues from the middle to senior management levels with attendees from the Central, Southern, and Eastern Divisions.

Qiliho says with 30 Police Stations and 70 community posts around the country, middle managers should effectively lead those under their command.

He adds that senior command at the Headquarters level should also support officers on the front line administratively and logistically.

The Commissioner of Police also emphasized the need to provide a conducive environment as their job entails them to serve the people of Fiji.