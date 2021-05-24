Home

News

Our achievement speaks volume says Bainimarama

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 17, 2022 6:20 am
Source: Fijian Government

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has stressed that FijiFirst does not need to campaign for the 2022 General Election.

Speaking to New Zealand-based Radio Tarana, Voreqe Bainimarama stated that their achievements speak volumes of what FijiFirst is all about.

The Prime Minister says under FijiFirst, Fiji has achieved economic progress through nine consecutive years of growth.

Article continues after advertisement

“Fijians now have better tar-sealed and four lane roads, bridges, jetties and more people in our rural and peri-urban areas are now connect to the electricity grid and water distribution system. Internet connectivity and phone connectivity has increased under our watch which has improved the lives of all Fijians.”

Bainimarama adds that despite revenue being drastically hit by the pandemic, the government did not hesitate when it came to supporting Fijians during this difficult time.

“Unemployment benefits of $430m were paid out through the FNPF and one of payments of $90 and $360 to the unemployed. Social safety nets such as pension, allowances for the elderly, the disable, and the marginalized continue to support the vulnerable during the hard times.”

The Prime Minister says the General Election in Fiji will be held anytime between July and January 2023.

