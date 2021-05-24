Home

News

Otago backs new Communicable Disease Research Centre in Fiji

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
August 4, 2021 5:18 am

The University of Otago’s Global Health Institute and Dunedin’s Mercy Hospital are supporting the establishment of a new Communicable Diseases Research Centre at the Fiji National University.

Otago University in a statement says the l research centre will be affiliated to FNU’s Fiji Institute of Public Health Research – the umbrella body that coordinates all student and staff research at the College of Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences.

Otago Global Health Institute Co-Director Associate Professor Patrick Vakaoti says supporting FNU’s desire to build truly Pacific-led and internationally competitive research centres is in line with their vision of a world where health problems are solved by those who are most affected by them.

Article continues after advertisement

Professor Vakaoti adds they are e hoping this initiative will lead to outstanding Pacific-led collaborative research that impacts infectious diseases across the Pacific.

Professor Philip Hill, McAuley Professor of International Health has been appointed as Adjunct Professor with the new research centre and is committing 20 per cent of his time to the endeavour.

Other Otago researchers from several different departments including Preventive and Social Medicine, Mathematics and Statistics, and Microbiology and Immunology are also supporting the initiative.

Mercy Hospital has committed $97,500 over three years towards the employment of a coordinator for the new Centre.

The CDRC is the brainchild of Dr Donald Wilson, Associate Dean of Research at FNU’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

A major fund-raising drive is anticipated in the next two years, to build world-class laboratory facilities to support research.

