O’Sullivan found in good health

Police have managed to locate and positively identify 23-year-old British national Lydia O’Sullivan who is safe and in good health.

Woman Inspector Berenadeta Tabalala of the Criminal Investigations Department met with O’Sullivan last night after a nationwide search led by Police from Nadi to Yasawa, Namosi and then to Namadi Heights where she was found to be staying with the owners of an Eco Retreat.

O’Sullivan has communicated with her parents in the UK after seeing all the news about her in the local and international media.

Police Chief of Intelligence ACP Biu Matavou says O’Sullivan will return to New Zealand on the 17th of this month.