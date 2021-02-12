Organizations urged to take ownership of pine seedlings

The Fiji Pine Trust has found at least sixty percent of seedlings distributed to corporate bodies in recent years have gone to waste.

General Manager, Lasarusa Turaga says the seedlings are given to businesses to fulfill their social-corporate responsibilities and contribute to government’s 30 million trees in 15 years initiative.

Turaga says organizations need to continue nurturing the seedlings

“In line to the government’s initiative for 2 million trees planted per year, I think this is vital when you taking into account we are not wasting anything in terms of resources and other things that links to this perspective of planting from a corporate perspective.”

Turaga says any business which ask for seedlings will now have to meet strict conditions.

“We now taking partnership approaches to corporate bodies and this is the way forward. And this is the beginning but we hope other corporate bodies will come on board especially pine planting in Fiji.”

The Trust yesterday handed over 300 pine seedlings to Rups Investment to be planted at the company’s site in Navua.

The initiative is critical in addressing climate change and other environmental challenges.