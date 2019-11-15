Organizations should have a sexual harassment policy: FWCC

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre has called on corporate organizations to look after their staff regardless of gender.

Coordinator Shamima Ali says if organizations are serious about promoting gender equality and ending violence against women, then staff need to go through gender sensitization.

Ali has recommended that every organization should have a sexual harassment policy and should know how to support domestic violence victims.

“How are you going to support them? Clear policies need to be there which everyone knows. Your staff should know that they can come to you. There are processes and things need to be considered such as how do you support them through counselling, do they need time off and whose looking after their children and all those things.”

Ali says organizations also need to provide counselling for men.

“If the rules are set right at the beginning and you are very serious about it then we can go a long way.”

The FWCC received around 300 calls through their referral line which has been set up due to COVID-19.