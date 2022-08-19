Organizations mark World Humanitarian Day

In accordance with this year's theme, "#ItTakesAVillage," the ICRC Suva team hosted a workshop yesterday where participants discussed ethical humanitarian action in current crises. [Source: Supplied]

Governments must ensure significant regulations such as the laws of war that safeguard citizens during conflicts are also mirrored in their domestic laws.

In accordance with this year’s theme, “#ItTakesAVillage,” the ICRC Suva team hosted a workshop yesterday where participants discussed ethical humanitarian action in current crises.

Head of Regional Delegation for the ICRC, Vincent Ochilet emphasized that millions of people in the Asia-Pacific region are facing a number of challenges, including war, other forms of violence, natural catastrophes, and climate change.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds World Humanitarian Day allows us to raise awareness on these crises.