Organisation holds prayer for Australia bushfire victim

Australians who are victims of bushfire were remembered in a prayer session conducted by the Sathya Sai Service Organisation of Fiji in Suva last night.

Devotees were united around the message that sincere prayer is an effective way to ease the grief and suffering of victims.

Coordinator Hamendra Reddy says they are praying for much-needed rain fire-ravaged areas of Australia.

“We are sending our sympathies and our compassion to the brothers and sisters in Australia who are affected and we are heartbroken by the disaster faced by the animals who have no voice to share their grieve, yes we are there to help in whichever way we can.”

Reddy also said their sister organization in Australia has joined the humanitarian outreach to offer assistance.