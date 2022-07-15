Organic agriculture must be valued: Dr Reddy

The Ministry of Agriculture will continue to support and appreciate the value of organic produce from farmers across the country.

Minister Doctor Mahendra Reddy says organic agriculture will improve livelihoods, mitigate impacts of climate change and create independent sustainable food systems.

He says since 2019, the Ministry has been advocating for organic agriculture – an initiative that incorporates a reduction in the use of chemical fertilizers in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“Over this period 2018 to 2021, our fertilizer exports rose from 23,949 metric tons in 2018, to 34, 145 metric tons in 2020. But the good news is it fell 19, 000 from 34,000 in 2021.”

Dr Reddy says work is underway with Poet.com to push for as many islands as possible to be certified or declared organic.

Pacific Community Land Resource Unit Director, Karen Mapusua says organic agriculture is recognized in the national development plan and regional commitments as an element in building our sustainability and resilience.

“We have a support industry developing, with an increasing number of locally produced soil amendments and bio-control being developed, as well as relevant digital technologies both by government research programs and there are some notable examples here in Fiji. But also in small local enterprises and SMEs.”

Doctor Reddy says this platform allows them to work together and share innovative ideas and solutions to ensure they achieve a sustainable and healthy food system.