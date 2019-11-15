Ordinary person can access the manufacturing recipe: Seruiratu

Fiji is now wrestling with the effects of drugs such as methamphetamine and associated trends.

Defence Minister Inia Seruiratu says the items used to manufacture methamphetamine are easily accessible from pharmaceutical outlets, and household chemicals retailed in hardware and chemical companies.

Seruiratu says this has made the drug more dangerous as any ordinary person can access the manufacturing recipe of making meth through the internet.

“This drug can be easily produced in the clandestine labs and improvised spaces including automobiles.”

The Defence Minister says the doctors are facing difficulties in determining the symptoms and the effects caused in the case of an overdose of the drug.

“In 2013, a Fijian deportee from the United States died from severe burns in Nakasi after an improvised lab exploded so it’s not worth giving it a try.”

Seruiratu says Methamphetamine is classified under psychotropic substances which affect mental behavior and an extreme makeover of physical appearance.