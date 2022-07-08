Options for Nadi Flood Alleviation Project discussed

[Photo: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, joined the Asian Development Bank director Aaron Batten, Japan International Cooperation Agency and Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility of the Pacific on a site visit for the Nadi Flood Alleviation Project.

The purpose of the site visit was to discuss the options for the Nadi Flood Alleviation Project.

Sayed-Khaiyum re-emphasised the importance of putting in stop embankments and river widening.

He says this will not only restore the river to its original state, but also adopt one of the most widely used practices in the world, and one of the elements of Japanese and Dutch flood risk management.



Additionally, the Minister explained the project aims to improve flood risk management by increasing the river’s capacity to discharge floodwaters safely into the sea and stop the massive erosion of land.

Flood mitigation in the Nadi river basin is essential to the tourism sector, home protection, sustainable livelihoods and the economy as a whole.



The proposed structural measures are to provide protection to the Nadi River Basin area, against a one in 50-year flood event.

The Ministry of Economy will be working with all stakeholders to finalise the components and solutions for Part B of the Nadi river project.



