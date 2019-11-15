Opposition walkouts are nothing new: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the Opposition’s walk out from parliament in the last sitting is a knee-jerk reaction that happens when things don’t go their way.

The Opposition walked out after the Speaker ruled that a petition brought by SODELPA MP Viliame Gavoka did not meet parliamentary requirements.

Bainimarama says this isn’t the first time the Opposition has walked out and it won’t be the last.

Opposition petition requested that the Standing Committee on Natural Resources conduct an inquiry into planned mining of the Sigatoka River mouth.

The Prime Minister adds the Speaker of the House Ratu Epeli Nailatikau has ultimate authority over the proceedings in Parliament.

He also says the Speaker is the head of Parliament and is completely independent from Government.

According to the rules of Parliament a petition can only be allowed if it asks for action which is within the powers of Parliament to take.

The Speaker’s ruling was that under the Mining Act 1965 the responsibility for granting mining licences and permits lies with the Executive. More specifically, it is the Director responsible for mines who has been given this power under the law.

The petition by the Honourable Gavoka was essentially a request for Parliament to take over the functions of the Director responsible for mines and the administrative procedures set out in law in relation to mining licences and permits.