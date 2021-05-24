Opposition undermining importance of FCCC: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the entire world is facing supply chain disruptions as the suppliers are unable to keep up with the high consumer demand.

He says this has been made worse due to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

He says the price of crude oil is sitting above US$100 per barrel while a few years ago it was US$46.

Article continues after advertisement



Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama. [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

The PM says these factors are beyond anyone’s control and the Opposition underscores the importance of organizations such as the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama the opposition side is intentionally misleading Fijians.

“We need to ensure that Fiji is protected as possible from fluctuation and global prices unfortunately we also have some unethical businesses who if left unchecked will take advantage of these fluctuations and make the impact even more dramatic.”

Bainimarama also says the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has actively enforced legislation and instituted fines for those businesses who break the rules.

He says there is an increase in competition in different industries including retail, food stores, and supermarket.

The Prime Minister says there have been positive responses from the supermarket who is working with FCCC to rework on the business remodelling to focus on maintaining lower and affordable food prices for ordinary Fijians.