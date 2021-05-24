Home

News

Opposition told they are being ridiculous

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 19, 2021 3:52 am

Minister for Defense, Inia Seruiratu has expressed disappointment against Opposition MP Inosi Kuridrani.

Kuridrani questioned in parliament if navy personnel and police officers whom he claims breached protocols which led to the further spread of COVID-19 in Fiji, have been investigated.

The SODELPA MP further claimed a police officer breached protocols following the arrival of the Attorney General and a businessman while the navy officer attended a funeral in Nausori.

On Tuesday, the Opposition had asked if a military personnel had also been investigated for breach.

Minister Seruiratu in response says the Attorney General was never positive with the virus.

 

“The question about why has he not been investigated for bringing the virus into the country, Mr. Speaker Sir last year when we have the first case brought in by the flight attendant, did they call for an investigation Mr. Speaker Sir?.”

The Minister told the Opposition it is ridiculous that the Opposition is choosing whom to attack, in this case the Attorney General.

 

