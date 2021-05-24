Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Opposition targeting sugar industry says PM

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
May 10, 2022 5:25 pm
Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama. [File Photo]

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says it is an election year and it is no surprise the Opposition has once again started kicking the sugarcane industry like a political football.

Responding to comments by NFP Leader, Professor Biman Prasad, Bainimarama highlighted that there are no dictators on his side of the House.

He stated what they have in the government is strong decisive leadership.

Article continues after advertisement

“Just because he is married to PAPi (The PA) it doesn’t mean he can stand on the table and beat his chest. But as always, I shoot straight with the cane growers about the state of the industry. No lies, no false promises, just the facts as they are.”

The Prime Minister was responding to Opposition MP Inosi Kuridrani’s question on the Sugar Ministry’s plan to revitalize the sugar industry.

Bainimarama adds the fact is, that they continue to provide higher levels of support to cane growers than at any point in Fijian history.

He adds these include fertilizer and weedicide subsidies, cane top-up payments, cane cartage transportation payments, assistance with lease renewals and upgrading cane access roads.

However, he admitted there are challenges, adding that when the going gets tough for cane growers, the government has extended a firm hand of support.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.