Opposition targeting sugar industry says PM

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says it is an election year and it is no surprise the Opposition has once again started kicking the sugarcane industry like a political football.

Responding to comments by NFP Leader, Professor Biman Prasad, Bainimarama highlighted that there are no dictators on his side of the House.

He stated what they have in the government is strong decisive leadership.

Article continues after advertisement

“Just because he is married to PAPi (The PA) it doesn’t mean he can stand on the table and beat his chest. But as always, I shoot straight with the cane growers about the state of the industry. No lies, no false promises, just the facts as they are.”

The Prime Minister was responding to Opposition MP Inosi Kuridrani’s question on the Sugar Ministry’s plan to revitalize the sugar industry.

Bainimarama adds the fact is, that they continue to provide higher levels of support to cane growers than at any point in Fijian history.

He adds these include fertilizer and weedicide subsidies, cane top-up payments, cane cartage transportation payments, assistance with lease renewals and upgrading cane access roads.

However, he admitted there are challenges, adding that when the going gets tough for cane growers, the government has extended a firm hand of support.