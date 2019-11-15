Opposition MPs in Sigatoka discuss next steps on mining project

SODELPA MP Viliame Gavoka told villagers in Sigatoka that they will not rest despite the dismissal of their petition by the Speaker of Parliament.

Gavoka who led a few members of the Opposition yesterday to the site of the proposed mine also held a small meeting at the Nahigatoka village to further discuss what other action they will take.

“Before we came we divided ourselves into three groups the group that came here, there is another group that is looking at all the other options under the law and there is another group that is talking to the management of parliament. We want to get this resolved.”

Meanwhile Nahigatoka village headman Alipate Qaraniqo claims that due to the works being done a few years back, it has drastically affected their food source.

Qaraniqio says they want Government to look into this issue as the sand mining that was done in Kulukulu has had a huge impact on them.

The same sentiments were shared by Laselase Village Headman Mesulame Nainoca who says they want Government to intervene and look into the issues they’re facing.

Mining at the mouth of the Sigatoka River began in 2007 with seven villagers based close to the river mouth where works have since halted.