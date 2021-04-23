Home

News

Opposition MP, wife attacked

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
May 4, 2021 3:01 pm

Police are currently investigating an alleged attack on an Opposition Member of Parliament at his home in Colo-i-Suva this morning.

Police, while confirming the incident says there are no reports of serious damage or injuries.

FBC News has been reliably informed that the couple were able to ward off the perpetrators before police arrived and the investigation continues.

The vocal MP and his wife have been at the centre of attention during the recent SODELPA saga.

