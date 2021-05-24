Opposition MP welcomes economic projection

Social Democratic Liberal Party MP, Mosese Bulitavu says they are encouraged to hear that Fiji’s economy is forecast to have an unprecedented growth this year.

Minister for the Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, had stated last week that the Fijian economy is forecast to grow by 11.3 percent this year, making it the potentially highest ever growth.

The Opposition MP says these numbers are factual and are based on the World Bank’s projection for Fiji’s economy.

He says the revised economic growth numbers by the Macro-economic Committee at the Ministry has boosted the confidence of the community.

He adds many politicians want to project an image of an economy in crisis with the aim of luring people.

Bulitavu says the projected growth will encourage more investment into our economy and attract more participants.