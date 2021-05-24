Home

Operators warned against breaching extraction permits

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
September 12, 2021 4:43 pm

Individuals and companies who have extraction licenses from the Lands Ministry can be issued with a Stop Work Order notice if they are seen illegally extracting sand, soil or gravel.

Ministry of Lands Assistant Director, Josefa Vuniamatana says other enforcement agencies can come in to prosecute those that are found to be breaching the relevant Acts and policies associated with sand and gravel extractions.

With the increase in illegal sand and gravel extraction, Vuniamatana says the Ministry issues the license for both state land and native land sand and a checklist needs to be ticked before approvals are given.

“There are other agents that come in like that have powers with regards to the illegal extraction like the Department of Environment and of course the police. Those that already have a license with us. They have conditions on their licenses that we need them to abide by. We can also penalize them through the requirements of the State Lands Act.”

Vuniamatana says the Ministry is working towards creating more public awareness on how to legally acquire a license for extraction.

Anyone who wishes to extract for personal or commercial use of these materials will need to obtain a license from the Ministry through its three Divisional Offices around the country.

