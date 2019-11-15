Operations review is critical: Usamate

The Infrastructure Ministry is currently reviewing its overall direction and fine-tuning its service delivery that is aligned to approaches that will ensure economic recovery.

Minister Jone Usamate says the Water Authority of Fiji has not disconnected water metres of domestic accounts despite the 2020/2021 budget reduction as claimed by Opposition Whip, Lynda Tabuya.

Usamate adds strategies such as the subsidized water initiatives have benefited more than 150,000 households across the country and plans are in place to further improve quality water supply to every Fijian.

“Even with our ageing infrastructure, we are beginning to replace. Early this week we had a burst main in Nakasi causing loss of pressure. This was followed by a 30-year-old valve giving up. We did not immediately to replace last night because to do that would have meant a large part of Nasinu without water. But we persevere.”

Usamate says his Ministry will continue to ensure Fijians have better access to safe and clean water for daily consumption and proper hand-washing to reduce the risk of COVID-19 from spreading.