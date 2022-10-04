Operational plans in place for Deans finals

Operational plans are being put together to ensure the safety of students, parents, guardians, and supporters ahead of this weekend’s Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union Dean’s Competition Finals.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan says these plans are to counter any unruly behavior.

Khan says the force is concerned about the attacks made on students returning from the game last week.

Khan says they have put together a traffic management plan, which includes escorting packages for participating teams.

He says operations will be boosted this weekend and warns that unruly behavior will not be condoned.

The police is also calling on parents, guardians, and teachers to be mindful of their children’s behavior and activities to and from the tournament venue and be considerate of other members of the public.