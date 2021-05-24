Home

News

Operational issue disrupt Fiji Link flight

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
April 20, 2022 12:15 pm
[File Photo]

A Fiji Link flight that was bound for Suva from Nadi yesterday had to be delayed following a minor operational issue.

According to a Fiji Airways Spokesperson the issue was detected during taxing by the pilots at Nadi Airport yesterday.

Following an examination of the aircraft, the Fiji Link Airport Operations and Engineering team identified and rectified the issue and deemed the aircraft fit to fly later.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the airline stated the flight was then further delayed due to poor weather in Nadi and could not depart until the weather cleared with the aircraft departing at 3:51pm.

Affected passengers were given meal vouchers while awaiting and other compensation for the inconvenience caused.

As a result of the delay, subsequent Fiji Link flights to and from Labasa were cancelled.

Fiji Link had to operate supplementary flights today to cater for affected customers.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited.