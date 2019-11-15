Operation Veitalevi to assist in community policing efforts

A community policing team led by the Superintendent of Police Reverend Waisale Tikowale has completed Operation Veitalevi on the island of Kadavu.

With Kadavu being labelled a red zone in terms of illicit drug trade mainly concerning marijuana – the team spent more than 3 weeks focusing on creating awareness on the effects of drugs and the impacts of other social issues.

Other focus areas include sexual offences, cyber-crime and security, drugs and awareness on safety at sea and disaster preparedness.

This also included people’s roles and responsibilities towards community partnership and safety.

The operation which spanned over 20 days saw the team made up of officers from the Drugs Unit, Sexual Offence, WATERPOL and the Divisional Manager Community Policing South revisit areas known for the cultivation of the illicit drug marijuana.

They also conducted community outreach programs in other districts.

The Force believes the increased awareness created through Operation Veitalevi will assist with community policing efforts on the island in the hope of reducing and eradicating the illegal drug trade which has now plagued the Southern island.

Operation Veitalevi will also continue in other divisions.