Operation launched to capture stray animals

Stray animals are becoming a threat to agriculture expansion says Minister for Agriculture Dr. Mahendra Reddy.

He says over 2700 stray animals have been captured by the Ministry in the last three years with 217 captured this year alone.

Dr. Reddy says people are losing their crops to stray animals, road users have lost their lives from fatalities because of stray animals on the roads.

He says with the festive season approaching, there will be an influx of families traveling on the road and the Ministry along with stakeholders want to ensure people are safe.

Dr. Reddy adds complaints on stray animals tops their database.

In 2019, the Ministry of Agriculture officially received 620 complaints of stray animals, 720 complaints in 2020, and this year so far they have received 738 complaints and the complaints are increasing every year.

The Ministry has launched Operation Vesu Manumanu, a joint inter-agency exercise aimed at trapping stray animals in public places.