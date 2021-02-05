Operation in parts of Fiji waters can resume

Large commercial vessels in the sheltered areas between Natovi and Ovalau, Savusavu and Taveuni can now resume operation.

Maritime Safety Authority Chief Executive Simon Gravenell says this also includes large passenger ships that service other areas except for Southern Lau waters.

Tropical Depression 09F is slow-moving and is expected to track southwards and exit Fiji in the next 24 hours, and Gravenell says they’ve had to cease operation at 12pm today for safety.

He is urging ship masters and crews to be aware of floating debris being washed out into the sea from floodwaters and exercise care.

Ship operators have also been urged to monitor special weather bulletins from the Fiji Meteorological Service and work accordingly.