Opening of schools will help the economy: Sayed-Khaiyum

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has highlighted that the opening of school on Tuesday will see the economy starting to move.

Speaking at the 2020/2021 National Budget Consultations in Lautoka this morning, Sayed-Khaiyum pointed out that when students start to travel, buses will begin running.

He adds that pupils will also be buying from shops creating more business at the micro and macro level.

“When this pandemic started people were told that the children were most vulnerable however science is now saying that children are the least vulnerable, these are just some of the uncertainties and unknowns because of the various state of flux regarding the science around it.”

The Minister confirms measures have been introduced to ensure there is some form of safety around the opening of schools.

He also stressed that government is doing all this to spur on the economy but at the same time managing the health risks to avoid a second wave of COVID-19.