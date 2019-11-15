Opening of new Nadi business indicates confidence

The opening of a new business in Nadi Town today indicates the strong confidence investors have despite the current pandemic.

Speaking during the opening of a new butcher – M Gul Halal Meat, Nadi Town Council CEO Craig Powell says it’s important that local investors continue to be supported.

Powell is also calling on more locals to invest and seek assistance from them.

“The interesting thing is while some businesses are opening and I have to be honest some are closing and so we have to see how we can help those businesses through initiatives and in fact I’m planning to meet with the retailers association Nadi and discuss some business initiatives.”

Meanwhile, M Gul Halal Meat Director Mohammad Gul says around $90,000 has been invested and of 4 new jobs created.

Gul adds that this is the company’s second branch with the first in Suva and plans are to open the third shop in Sigatoka soon.