News

Open Taxi Ranking System to provide level playing field

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 22, 2022 4:43 pm

The Open Taxi Ranking System, which commences on Monday, will cater to approximately 8,000 registered taxis.

Transport Minister Faiyaz Koya says this will create a level playing field for taxi operators.

Koya adds that they will be increasing the number of open ranks, as they identify more sites and spaces for operations in conjunction with the Fiji Roads Authority.

He adds that the system will allow taxis to operate on a first-in, first-out basis.

“Taxi permits that people have they are zoned, so you stay within your zone. If you come to a particular zone, you can pick up and go back, and you will be going back via a designated rank where you can actually go and pick up and go back to the zone you came from. So we don’t see that as a problem, and there will also be enforcement people on the ground.”

Koya adds that for taxi operators, this is a major transformation from a 33-year-old, outdated, archaic system.

He adds that taxi operators will continue to benefit from the waiver of the taxi base and stand fee.

For this financial year, a budget allocation of $2.5 million is provided to pay base fees for taxis, minibuses, carriers, and buses for one year.

The government will implement the Annual PSV Levy to replace base fees.

The levy amount will be determined at a later date.

Koya has urged all taxi operators to continue to comply with all the necessary laws applicable to them.

The Open Taxi Rank System is only for taxis. Other permit holders, such as LH, LR, and LC permit holders, cannot use the allocated spaces.

