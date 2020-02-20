Open Merit Recruitment System showing positive impacts

A review carried out on the Open Merit Recruitment System has revealed some positive impacts on the Civic Servants sector.

In parliament today, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the recruitment and selection process is now faster than before.

“Vacancy been processed faster than before its introduction, down to an average of less than four months, which we want to improve upon, improvements in productivity, and service delivery and the introduction of new ideas and perspective at all levels of civil servants.”

Article continues after advertisement

SODELPA MP Ro Teimumu Kepa asked if consultations on the OMRS were carried out, Sayed-Khaiyum says they had invited trade unions to be part of the process.

He says they attended some meetings and fail to turn up to some therefore an equal opportunity was given to them.