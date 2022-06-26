Only four honoring contributions

Only four sitting Social Democratic Liberal Party Member for Parliament are contributing a portion of their fortnightly pay towards financing the party.

This was revealed by SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka, who admitted this was a huge disappointment.

Gavoka says each MP was supposed to be contributing at least $200 to finance the party, but it’s unfortunate that only one-fifth of them are contributing.

Meanwhile, only seven sitting MPs have been named as provisional candidates for SODELPA, while Ro Teimumu Kepa has yet to apply.

Gavoka says this funding is important.

“If we do it well with our 21 members, that translates to about $105,000 a year, and that’s serious money, and you need it in politics.” “Politics is very expensive, but those are the realities of the times right now, but going forward, yes we will be enforcing this very strictly. ”

Gavoka had said the party is trying to raise a little under a million dollars to better prepare for the election.

This figure was reduced from the original $1.5m the party had planned to raise much earlier on.