Only Fiji citizens from PNG will be allowed in the country

The Ministry of Health has heightened pre-departure, inflight, and quarantine conditions for Fiji Citizens coming to the country from Papua New Guinea.

In a statement, the Ministry says they have reviewed the situation in PNG, and only flights pre-approved by them will bring in Fiji Citizens.

At present, only Fiji Citizens will be allowed to travel back to their country.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says their focus is on safety and protection.

“We are looking at ensuring that our brothers and sisters who are travelling in from Papua New Guinea we want to put them in in one particular quarantine facility so that we get to understand better what’s happening among them. Our chief aim is to make sure that anybody who tests positive gets out of the quarantine facility quickly and goes into isolation and separated from the rest of the people in quarantine. “

A charter flight scheduled for next Friday has been approved in this regard.

Currently, 1, 100 people who recently arrived from overseas are undergoing mandatory 14-day quarantine in government-supervised border quarantine facilities.

There are zero new cases of COVID-19.

The Ministry says only one active case is admitted at the Lautoka hospital isolation unit.

It has been 12 days since the last border quarantine case was reported, and 345 days since the last case was detected outside border quarantine on April 18th, last year.

Fiji has had 67 cases in total, with 64 recoveries and two deaths, since our first case was reported on March 19th, 2020.

The last 49 cases were associated with international travel, detected in border quarantine.