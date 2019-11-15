Only 20% of agricultural potential realized: Dr Reddy

Fiji has only realized twenty percent of its full agriculture potential.

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says due to COVID-19, a significant amount of interest had been seen in the sector.

Dr Reddy says COVID-19 has raised the importance of agriculture as a leading sector.

He adds there is a lot of good quality un-used land in the interior which could be utilized.

Fijians have been urged to harness the remaining eighty per cent of commercial agriculture potential.

The Agriculture Ministry is expanding its yaqona nursery at Davuilevu where farmers will be receiving yaqona seedlings at a very low cost or for free.

They will also establish at the Legalega Station in Nadi, a centre where they will develop organic manure and pass it to farmers.

Dr Reddy says improving the food and nutritional security of all Fijians and expanding commercial agriculture are two major priorities.