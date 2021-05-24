Online trading remains an issue

While the e-commerce sector boomed amidst the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, it also brought about consumer challenges.

Consumer Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says they have received over 100 complaints against online transactions with a monetary value of over $70,000 in the past year.

She says online transactions remain an issue for many consumers.

“Over the last 12 months, the Council has received a total of 188 complaints relating to online businesses. For a small marketplace like Fiji, it is quite a high number especially as these are the only reported cases by consumers.“

Shandil stresses that while the number of complaints varies, the nature of the complaints remains the same.

“There have also been instances where payments have been received under the pretense of supplying good and once the payment has been received the trader just disappears, delay in the supply of goods, normally what they advertise is that you will receive your items in 24 hours but that never eventuates.”

She adds that work is in progress to develop laws to legally bind online traders.

Shandil says they will continue to create awareness of some of the things that consumers need to be on the lookout for while dealing with online traders.