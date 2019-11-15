Online survey for subsidized Blue e-Transport Cards launched

The Government has launched an online survey form to assist students requiring transport assistance.

Parents who may have recently lost their employment or have reduced hours of work due to the economic impact of COVID-19 can provide documentary evidence to support the applications.

Head of Schools are required to download the Transport Assistance Form from the Ministry Website and provide it to students seeking transport assistance through subsidized Blue e-Transport Cards.

Article continues after advertisement

Students who require transport assistance can collect application forms from teachers or Heads of Schools and provide all necessary supporting documents.

The Government will assist children who require transportation support provided they furnish the required information.

Children travelling in public transport are urged to use clean face coverings and ensure hygiene is practised at all times.