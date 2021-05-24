Home

News

Online scams still a concern: FIU

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
March 16, 2022 5:03 am

Many Fijians continue to fall victim to online scams.

Fiji Intelligence Unit Director, Razim Buksh says reports received over the 24-month pandemic in the country, revealed that the most common scams ranged from investment, romance, lottery, pyramid, immigration to shopping, employment, and blessing scams.

“Do not chat, and do not connect with total strangers online. That is total prohibition, it should be banned. Everything that pops up on your screen, please do not click on it. When there is an attachment, if it’s unsolicited, please do not click as it may be dangerous.”

Fiji Intelligence Unit Director, Razim Buksh

Buksh has warned that while people go online to access social media sites and services, cybercriminals also use the opportunity to take advantage of vulnerable Fijians.

