Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|It will take time to reduce COVID consequences|Regular reviews will continue: MoH|Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose|Death among fully vaccinated adults low|Newborn succumbs to COVID|Penalties designed to eliminate community transmission|Vulnerable group urged to seek medical attention|High risk of new variants|Challenges faced in establishing cause of COVID deaths|
Online scams a grave concern

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
February 9, 2022 12:10 pm
The Police Cyber Safety Department has noted an increase in online criminal activity such as scams since the onset of COVID-19.[Source: Fiji Police Force/ FB Page]

The Police Cyber Safety Department has noted an increase in online criminal activity such as scams since the onset of COVID-19.

These include fake COVID-19 assistance and cyclone relief.

Cyber Crime Digital Investigation Officer Corporal Savenaca Siwatibau says they are tracking one of the latest scams through WhatsApp after receiving about 20 complaints.

“They were initiating that you have a package that has been sent from the UK and you have to pay certain fees to get your package cleared from the airport. They are asking for roughly around $900 to $1000 for the package. If everyone was given $1000, that could’ve resulted in near 10 to 20 thousand dollars lost through the scams.”

Corporal Siwatibau says another area of concern is scammers using people’s personal information to extort money.

“In dire situations such as COVID, relatives who would like to help will blindly give you the money not knowing that it’s going to the person who is asking, but it’s been received by someone else.”

The Online Safety Commission confirms that they have also received similar complaints which have been forwarded to Police.

