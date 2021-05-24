Online scams a grave concern

The Police Cyber Safety Department has noted an increase in online criminal activity such as scams since the onset of COVID-19.

These include fake COVID-19 assistance and cyclone relief.

Cyber Crime Digital Investigation Officer Corporal Savenaca Siwatibau says they are tracking one of the latest scams through WhatsApp after receiving about 20 complaints.

“They were initiating that you have a package that has been sent from the UK and you have to pay certain fees to get your package cleared from the airport. They are asking for roughly around $900 to $1000 for the package. If everyone was given $1000, that could’ve resulted in near 10 to 20 thousand dollars lost through the scams.”

Corporal Siwatibau says another area of concern is scammers using people’s personal information to extort money.

“In dire situations such as COVID, relatives who would like to help will blindly give you the money not knowing that it’s going to the person who is asking, but it’s been received by someone else.”

The Online Safety Commission confirms that they have also received similar complaints which have been forwarded to Police.