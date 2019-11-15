Online Safety Commission urges Fijians to refrain from sharing violent video

The Online Safety Commission had sought help from Facebook to remove the violent video circulated on social media over the weekend.

The Commission says the video was brought to Facebook’s attention for removal whilst Police investigated the incident.

They say Facebook was able to remove the video on Monday however, images and social media links of the alleged individuals in the video continue to be circulated on social media platforms.

The Commission has called on Facebook to identify and remove violent content more expeditiously to prevent such content from spreading through the platform.

Commissioner, Anne Dunn-Baleilevuka has also called on the public to refrain from sharing images of the bullying incident captured on video along with any speculative information that has not been confirmed by relevant authorities.

Dunn-Baleilevuka says it is vital we all act as responsible online users by respecting each other’s online spaces and thinking twice before we share violent or abusive content.

She says they will continue to flag content that violates the Online Safety Act and Facebook’s community guidelines to uphold a safe online environment.

Meanwhile, the Police have confirmed the incident recorded in the video took place last year at a prominent boarding school in Tailevu.

Investigations are still underway and the Commission says they will continue to assist with the investigation wherever possible.