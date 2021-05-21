Home

Online portal for VoterCard numbers

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
June 2, 2021 2:52 pm
Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem

The Fijian Elections Office will open an online portal at midday tomorrow, for Fijians to find their VoterCard numbers.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, says the FEO is receiving a large number of requests for VoterCards as people try to access government’s COVID-19 aid initiatives.

Saneem says the online portal is secure and allows registered Fijians to access their details anywhere in the country.

“We are not able to release any information over the phone because we obviously cannot verify who the person is. On the online platform, the security is; if you do not know all the details about another person. So using that as a safety net, we are making this internet based verification tool available”.

The portal on the FEO website requires individuals to enter their name as on the VoterCard as well as their date of birth.

