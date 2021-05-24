Home

Online platform to keep iTaukei culture alive

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
December 20, 2021 4:15 am

The Ministry of i-Taukei affairs launched the ‘Solesau’ online platform tonight.

This online resource is an attempt to keep the rich iTaukei culture alive, accessible, and practiced from generation to generation.

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, who officiated at the launch, stated that this development will ensure that Itaukei‘s will be able to refresh their knowledge of Itaukei culture regardless of their geographical location.

Katonivere says our culture is becoming more fragile in this day and age, which is why resources like this platform are critical.

“Therefore, it is only proper and equally commendable that the iTaukei Trust Fund Board has taken a proactive approach in developing an online resource to inform, educate, and revive the knowledge in as many Fijians as possible.”

This online resource is divided into four categories that capture the iTaukei language, culture, tradition, and heritage that will keep ties to Fiji alive.

 

