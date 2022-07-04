Online platform to fast track lease process

The government through the Land Development Vetting Committee has established an online platform to fast track the processing of leases.

Speaking during Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai programme, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this will help landowners in the processing of leases, lease rentals and other issues relating to leases.

Bainimarama says landowners should continue to maximize income generating activities by utilizing their land and they should not get carried away by lies from politicians who continue to talk against the government’s efforts in assisting and supporting landowners.

He reiterated this during the eight Provincial Council meetings he officiated in and will also highlight this during the Kadavu Provincial Council meeting that commences today.

”I am opening the Kadavu Provincial Council meeting today and this will also by one of the major highlights I will share with the people of Kadavu. We have shared so much during the eight provincial council meetings and the government will continue to be true to its words and that is to serve the people of Fiji.”

Bainimarama says the government will continue to provide the assistance to landowners and it’s also crucial for Fijians to unite and work together to move the country forward.

The Land Development Vetting Committee has so far approved 9000 leases.