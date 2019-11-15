Online platform launched to assist in marketing Fiji

There is great uncertainty and big questions around what tourism will look like in the next few weeks, months and even years to come.

This has been stressed by Minister for Tourism Faiyaz Koya while officiating the soft launch of “PayNowStayLater” in Nadi.

Koya says the face of tourism has changed and how we respond collectively today, will shape not just the tourism industry, but the global economy for years to come.

He says questions like when will borders open and when it is safe to book a holiday will linger for a while and along with trust, consumers seek flexibility, value for money and convenience.

Koya says this is what the PayNowStayLater platform will provide.

The Tourism Minister says as a 100% Fijian owned platform, PayNowStayLater intends to ensure hoteliers generate cash-flow to meet ongoing costs for basic maintenance, reduced salaries and utilities.

He says this will be in readiness to receive guests when boarders open.

The online platform has been created by Pacific Bedbank in joint partnership with Vazilu Pty Ltd.