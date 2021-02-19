Online payment options noted by Councils

Ratepayers who are planning to settle their rates next month will qualify for a four percent discount.

Special Administrator Chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua, says the Suva City Council and Lami Town Council were able to collect 44 percent of the rates billed to ratepayers as of last Friday.

Tikoduadua adds the rate discount of seven percent offered to ratepayers settling the full amount for the period ending 31st July 2021 will end this Sunday.

He says they notice that most of the payments are done through the online payment option.

He says the councils have maintained rates charged are affixed over the last six years.

He adds some ratepayers have come forward and settled defaulting rates on properties during January and February 2021.