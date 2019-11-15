Home

News

Online LTA Registration Extended to June

19
May 17, 2020 4:25 pm

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has extended the end date for the compulsory online registration of driving license holders to 29 June.

The initial deadline expired tomorrow (18th May).

LTA Chief Executive Samuel Simpson says taking into account the current COVID-19 pandemic faced by all Fijians, they’ve decided to extend the deadline and give customers more time to register.



He adds registration can be done via the LTA website, on Facebook, by calling in or visiting any LTA branch.

Simpson says the online services will provide ease of access and convenience by removing long waiting times and queues.

It will also allow better accountability as transactions will be logged in databases and easily retrievable.

